SPITI - I Survived 5 Days in the Deep Freeze: Finding Peace in a Himalayan Valley

The plan, like most things in Spiti, didn't survive contact with reality.

We had been stuck in Kalpa for seven days. Heavy snowfall had buried the highway, and the valley beyond - that mythical cold desert strung between India and Tibet — was completely cut off. Every morning I woke up and checked the road reports. Every morning, the answer was the same. Not today.

On the eighth day, the road opened. We rushed to the bus stand, bags packed, spirits high. The bus had left ninety minutes early.

Exploring Spiti in Winters

This, I would come to learn, is simply how Spiti works. It is a place where nature holds every reservation, cancels every itinerary, and rewrites every plan - usually without notice. The only reasonable response is to stop resisting and start paying attention.

We took a taxi instead. Eight thousand rupees for a one-way journey that would take seven to eight hours, through roads that had only reopened the previous day. Our driver, Rudra Pratap Singh, was cheerful and confident. What we didn't know yet was that his car wasn't a 4x4, and that this was his first time driving through snow this deep.

Journey to Spiti Valley

The drive into Spiti is, in itself, a lesson in humility.

Somewhere past Tabo - a quiet town with an ancient monastery that sits at the edge of a lunar landscape - the road began to reveal what it was really dealing with. Landslide debris on both sides. Ice ridges high enough to scrape the undercarriage of our car with an unsettling metallic groan. Long queues of vehicles, every single one fitted with snow chains, inching forward with patience and care.

Every single one, except ours.

Locals we passed rolled down their windows to wave us back. "U-turn," they said. "Get chains. Come back tomorrow." We kept going. I'm not sure whether that was courage or foolishness in retrospect, it was probably the latter - but Spiti rewards a certain kind of stubbornness, and we made it.

The confluence of the Sutlej and Spiti rivers appeared out of nowhere, two forces meeting at a bend in the valley, one arriving from Tibet, the other giving the valley its name, both of them indifferent to the cold. After the confluence, the Sutlej turns and heads toward Punjab. We went deeper in.

By the time we reached Karma Homestay - a few kilometres before Kaza - it was dark and the temperature had plummeted to -21°C. The homestay's warm interior, lit partly by a generator and partly by a solar system, felt like stepping into an embrace. At the centre of the common room sat a traditional wood-burning stove the locals call a chaktap — the heart of every Spitian home in winter. We peeled off our layers, ate a simple dinner of mixed vegetables and roti, and I lay down under three quilts wondering how I would convince myself to get up the next morning.

Practical note: This part is important. Do not attempt to drive into Spiti in winter without a 4x4 vehicle fitted with snow chains. This is not a suggestion - it is the lesson the valley will teach you if you arrive unprepared, usually at the worst possible moment. Book a local driver with winter experience, confirm their vehicle in advance, and carry cash. ATMs are unreliable, connectivity is sparse, and power cuts lasting several days are common after heavy snowfall.

Life at the Edge of Everything

Spiti is India's first and only Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve. The numbers sound abstract until you live inside them: temperatures of -22°C at night, only two people per square kilometre, and an annual rainfall so meagre that most of the country's plant species simply cannot exist here.

What grows instead are barley — the valley's oldest staple food — and Sea Buckthorn, a thorny shrub that produces orange berries used in everything from juice to traditional medicine. At Key Monastery's ancient kitchen, a monk handed me a cup of hot Sea Buckthorn drink. They called it tea, but it was closer to a warm, tart sherbet — bright, unusual, and oddly comforting at altitude.

The landscape itself has a particular quality that is difficult to describe and easy to remember. Brown and grey rock, dusted in white. Valleys that drop away on both sides of the road. A sky so large and so blue at this altitude that it feels slightly unreal. There are no trees in most of winter Spiti — nothing to interrupt the view, nothing to soften the edges. Whatever you see, you see completely.

The history of this place is as layered as the rock it is carved from. The root word of Spiti is Piti — Middle Land. It was always the kingdom in between, the passage connecting Tibet and India, belonging fully to neither. Rock carvings near the Spiti river indicate human settlements here 3,000 years ago. Buddhism arrived around the 10th century — not directly from India, but returning home via Tibet, where it had travelled centuries earlier with Guru Padmasambhava. The first monastery was built in Tabo. British rule came in 1846. Independence in 1947. The valley's language, Boti, remains closely linked to Tibetan — a living thread connecting it to the world across the mountains.

Dhankar, Plans, and the Particular Patience of Spiti

On the second morning, the plan was Key Monastery. A boulder had other ideas.

A fresh landslide had blocked the road just past Kaza, and a JCB was working through the debris. Timelines were given and revised and given again. By afternoon, the estimate was five o'clock. By evening, the road was still closed.

In the meantime, we walked through Kaza — a small, quiet town that Cherring, a local man I met near the market, told me had changed enormously. "Earlier, mostly foreigners came," he said over tea in his home, which he insisted we enter the moment we met. "Now more Indians. The British have stopped coming." He said it without judgment, just observation, the way someone notes a change in weather.

Buddha Cafe — reportedly the only cafe in Kaza open through winter — served hot chocolate because there was no running water. That was fine. There was warmth, conversation, and time, which in Spiti turns out to be the point.

We redirected to Dhankar Monastery instead — older than Key, less visited, and extraordinary in a quieter way. Built between the 11th and 12th centuries, it served as the capital of the Spiti Valley Kingdom, where the local rulers, called Nono, once lived. The path to the upper section was treacherous with ice, and young children stationed along the route offered helpful but contradictory advice about whether I would survive the climb. I did. The view from the top — the valley spreading out in every direction, the cold wind cutting through every layer — made the argument for the climb completely on its own.

Key Monastery: The Center of Everything

On the third day, the road finally cleared, and we drove up to Key Monastery.

It sits at 4,166 metres on a hilltop above the valley, a fortress-like cluster of white buildings that has been rebuilt so many times — after Mongol raids, Dogra invasions, fires and earthquakes — that its survival feels less like luck and more like intention. The monastery's real name, a monk told me as we sat in the ancient kitchen drinking tea, is not Key at all. It is Kyil — from the Tibetan word meaning center. The monastery of the center. Over time, the nearby village took the name, and eventually so did the monastery.

Inside, it was quiet in a way that felt earned rather than empty. Most of the lamas and student monks spend winter elsewhere, but the few who remained moved through the corridors with a kind of unhurried certainty that made me feel, by comparison, in considerable need of slowing down. I was told there are normally 150 to 170 students here, drawn from villages across the valley — Rangrik to Losar — and that almost all of them share the first name Tanzin. The surnames are how they are told apart.

Just beyond the monastery, a narrow trail climbs to a small viewpoint where three Buddha statues look out over the valley. There are no signs pointing to it. You have to find it yourself — which in Spiti, is usually how the best things work.

Goodbye Spiti

The fourth morning arrived with the news that heavy snowfall was two days away. We had one more dry day. We drove out to Rangrik — a small village 5 or 6 kilometres from Kaza, almost entirely buried in snow — and found a Manjushri Monastery at the top of a path so deep in snow that my feet sank in with every step. The monastery was closed. The view was not.

That evening, we drove toward Tabo to begin the journey out. The weather had decided it was time.

I didn't argue. Spiti had given us more than I had any right to expect — a winter that most people never see, roads that tested everything we had brought, strangers who became hosts within seconds of meeting, a landscape so severe and so beautiful that it occupies a specific space in memory that nothing else quite reaches.

The valley's name has always been true. Middle Land. Between worlds. Between Tibet and India, between ancient and present, between the life you planned and the journey that actually happened.

I will go back in summer. But I already know that winter Spiti — raw and unfiltered and completely on its own terms — will be very difficult to match.

Some useful tips:

Vehicle: 4x4 with snow chains is non-negotiable in winter. Confirm this before booking any driver.

Accommodation: Homestays like Karma Homestay offer warmth, local food, and honesty about conditions. Book in advance and inform them of your arrival time.

Power: Carry a high-capacity power bank. Outages lasting several days are common.

Timing: Build buffer days into your itinerary — roads close without warning and plans change constantly. This is not a place for tight schedules.

Cash: Carry sufficient cash from Shimla or Manali. Digital payments and ATMs are unreliable in the valley.

Layering: Thermal base layers, fleece mid-layer, and a windproof outer shell. Gloves and a balaclava are not optional. Wind chill at altitude makes the temperature feel significantly lower than the reading.

What to eat: Thupka (a noodle broth), Phamar (a barley and ghee preparation), Khamir Roti (fermented flatbread), and Sea Buckthorn tea. Eat locally and eat well — the cold burns more calories than you expect.

Spiti in winter is not for everyone. But if it calls to you, answer it.