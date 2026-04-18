Meeting the Mysterious Himalayan Devta of Uttrakhand

I had heard of Dayara Bugyal - a high-altitude meadow in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district - but I hadn't heard of Anduri. That turned out to be the more interesting discovery.

Anduri festival in Uttarakhand

Anduri is a festival tied to the shepherds of the Garhwal Himalayas, celebrated every year during the transition from the monsoon month of Sawan to Bhadon. The shepherds spend summer in the high meadows with their cattle, and before beginning their descent back to the villages, they make an offering of fresh butter to nature and their local deities. It is a quiet, unhurried celebration that most people outside these hills have never encountered - which is exactly why we went.

Getting There: Delhi to Uttarkashi

The journey began in Delhi, with a bus toward Haridwar and then onward to Uttarkashi. It's a long day on the road - expect to arrive in Uttarkashi around 7:30 in the evening if you start early. The town itself is a proper hill settlement: busy, well-lit, with hotels and restaurants spread along the main road. Budget accommodation is easy to find around ₹500 per person per night for a decent room.

If you arrive with time to spare, walk down to the Bhagirathi River. A pedestrian suspension bridge crosses the river here - less crowded than the famous jhulas of Rishikesh, and considerably more atmospheric in the evening when the current is running strong. The river at this point is in an early mood, still carrying the energy of the mountains before it broadens into something calmer downstream.

The next morning, we went for darshan at the Vishwanath Temple - one of the more significant temples in this part of Uttarakhand. The temple shares more than just a name with the famous Kashi Vishwanath. According to the Skanda Purana, when Kali Yuga reaches its peak and moksha becomes impossible in Kashi, Uttarkashi will take its place as India's foremost pilgrimage. Both towns have a Vishwanath temple, both sit on rivers that eventually become the Ganga, and both are considered abodes of Shiva. Whether you're a believer or simply curious about the mythology of this region, it's worth attending the morning aarti before you leave.

Tea afterward, in steel glasses, at a small shop near the temple. Some experiences don't require elaboration.

Raithal: The Village Before the Trek

From Uttarkashi, the route continues toward Raithal - the base village for the Dayara Bugyal trek. We stopped en route at a cafe called The Food Habit (TFH), run by a friend, which made for a good second breakfast and a welcome break before the final stretch.

Raithal itself is the kind of village that makes you wonder why more people don't come here. Perched in the hills, it grows potatoes, soybeans, rajma, and peas. A sixth-grade boy named Pranjal, whom we met soon after arriving, summed up the local recommendation with admirable directness: the best thing to do here is roam around, especially toward Dayara Bugyal.

What makes Raithal genuinely remarkable, beyond its setting, is its architecture. The village has some of the oldest surviving residential houses in Uttarakhand - wooden structures with slate-tiled roofs, built in the traditional Garhwali style. The oldest house stands at over five hundred years old. It is no longer inhabited, but it stands. In a country where old buildings tend to be either palaces or temples, a five-hundred-year-old family home is a rarity worth paying attention to.

We stayed at a homestay in Raithal, which gave us time to settle in before the trek. That evening, the village deity - Someshwar Mahadev, the presiding deity of Raithal - was being welcomed for a puja at the Someshwar temple before the palanquin's journey up to Dayara Bugyal the next day. We attended, which turned out to be an unexpectedly meaningful way to begin.

Dinner back at the homestay, stories afterward. The night was loud with thunder.

Independence Day in Raithal

We had timed the trip to coincide with 15th August, and that morning the village gathered at the local school for Independence Day celebrations - a small, sincere ceremony of the kind that you rarely encounter in cities anymore. It was a good reminder that national occasions can still feel genuinely felt rather than performed.

After tea - which is never optional in these parts - we packed our bags for Dayara Bugyal.

The Trek to Dayara Bugyal

Dayara Bugyal is reached by a seven-kilometre hike from Raithal. The trail is generally considered moderate - our estimate was three to four hours - though the monsoon made things considerably more interesting. The path was slippery in stretches, with multiple streams crossing the trail after the previous night's rain, and the forest section required careful footing.

A few practical notes for anyone doing this trek in monsoon season. The forest stretches are beautiful but harbour leeches - don't stop for too long in the shaded sections, check your legs regularly, and walk with someone who can spot what you can't see yourself. Wear good trekking shoes with grip; the combination of rain and elevation makes ordinary footwear a problem. Carry toilet paper and be prepared to use the forest - there are no toilet facilities on the trail, despite earlier plans to build them.

The mist was heavy through much of the climb, which made the landscape feel very close and very quiet. What emerged above the treeline was something else entirely - the meadow opening out in all directions, green and enormous, with Brahmakamal flowers dotting the edges and the whole scene softened by low cloud.

We camped here overnight. Local volunteers from the festival helped us put up our tent - a larger one that we shared between the group. Dinner was ready by the time we settled in.

Anduri: The Festival Itself

The next morning, we woke to a sunrise that nobody had expected after the previous night's rain. The clouds had cleared, and the light across Dayara Bugyal was the kind that makes you feel lucky to be where you are.

Then came the festival

Anduri - what some call the butter festival, though the shepherds don't use that name - is essentially a thanksgiving. Through the summer months, the shepherds bring their cattle to these high meadows, where the grass and herbs are nutritious and the animals graze and grow strong. The milk produced here becomes butter and other dairy products. At the transition between Sawan and Bhadon, before the return journey to the villages begins, the shepherds offer fresh butter to their local deities and to nature itself. Six to eight weeks later, they'll bring the cattle back down. Next year, the cycle repeats.

What I hadn't anticipated was the music and dancing. Hill music filled the meadow — drums, singing, movement. People danced in groups, the palanquin made its way across the grass, and the atmosphere was genuinely joyful in a way that felt entirely unperformed. A Dahi Handi moment toward the end of the festival brought butter and buttermilk flying in every direction - if you're carrying a camera, protect it.

The festival is free to attend. It is not ticketed, not organised for tourists, and not widely known outside the region. That combination is increasingly rare.

What Stays With You

Abhinav, one of the friends who had organised this trip and knows these hills well, said something toward the end that I keep returning to: that in these mountains, the festivals, the deities, and the way people live are all bound together with nature. Not in a sentimental way - practically, literally. The shepherd's calendar follows the meadows. The deity's journey follows the shepherd's calendar. The village gathers when the deity gathers. Nothing here exists in isolation from the land it sits on.

It's a different way of organising life, and spending a few days inside it - even briefly, even as an outsider — changes something in your thinking.

If You're Planning to Go