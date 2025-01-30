Ayodhya - The City of Lord Rama | Discovering the Hidden Soul of Ayodhya

Ayodhya, one of the seven sacred cities of India, is more than just a religious destination—it is a place where history, mythology, and spirituality blend seamlessly. Known as the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya has seen the rise and fall of kingdoms, witnessed devotion in its purest form, and stands as a testament to the timeless traditions that continue to thrive today. My recent journey to this holy city was an immersive experience filled with ancient temples, spiritual rituals, heartfelt interactions, and, of course, delicious food.

Arrival in Ayodhya: First Impressions

Stepping into Ayodhya, I was immediately enveloped in its divine aura. The city hums with devotion, where every street, temple, and riverbank echoes the name of Lord Ram. My journey began with a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi, the most revered site in the city. The grand temple, still under construction, stands as a symbol of faith and resilience. As I walked through the premises, I was moved by the sheer devotion of pilgrims who had traveled from across the country to pay their respects.

The city, despite its ancient roots, has adapted to modern convenience. The well-maintained roads and e-vehicles ensure a smooth commute, making temple hopping an easy and enjoyable experience. One of the most convenient options was the electric vehicle service, which, for just ₹20, took me to various temples within minutes.

Walking Through the Temples of Ayodhya

Ayodhya’s charm lies in its numerous temples, each with a unique story and spiritual significance. I wandered through the narrow lanes lined with old temples, feeling a deep sense of connection with the divine. One such temple was the Janaki Mahal, dedicated to Sita Ji. This temple, unlike most others, presents Sita as a daughter rather than a queen, highlighting a different perspective of her life.

A visit to the Vishva Virat Temple in the evening turned into a deeply spiritual experience as I listened to the temple's Guruji deliver an enlightening sermon. This temple, with its peaceful atmosphere, made me pause and reflect on my own spiritual journey.

Another significant stop was Triveni Dham, where the presence of devotees chanting hymns filled the air with devotion. The temples here have an unmistakable warmth—when I entered one, the priest welcomed me, told me about an ongoing havan, and even gave me prasad, reinforcing the hospitality of Ayodhya.

A Sacred Dip in the Saryu River

No trip to Ayodhya is complete without a visit to the Saryu River. Also known as Sarju, this river holds immense historical and spiritual significance. Originating from Tibet, it flows through Nepal before reaching India, where it merges with the Ghaghara River.

Bathing in the Saryu is believed to cleanse one of their sins, and I couldn’t resist taking part in this sacred ritual. The riverbanks, lined with devotees, resonated with the chants of priests performing pujas. As I stood by the water, I felt an overwhelming sense of peace. Nearby, I visited the ancient Saryu Mata Temple, which has stood for over 800 years, a silent witness to the ever-changing landscape of Ayodhya.

Exploring Ayodhya’s Culinary Delights

Ayodhya’s charm extends beyond its temples to its traditional eateries. One of the oldest and most iconic places I visited was Chandra Marwari Bhojanalay, established in 1948. Their thali, filled with homely dishes like dal, kadhi, roti, and unlimited paneer, was a delightful experience.

In the evening, I stumbled upon Gabbar Pakodi Bhandar, a small yet legendary shop known for its crispy pakodis. Paired with a cup of hot tea, the pakodis made for a perfect evening snack while soaking in the bustling energy of the city.

Festivals and Rituals: Witnessing Ayodhya’s Devotion

Ayodhya is a city where every day feels like a festival, but during special occasions, the energy is unparalleled. My visit coincided with Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God and his sister, Chhathi Maiya. I joined the local celebrations, where devotees gathered at the riverbank at sunrise, offering prayers with sugarcane, fruits, and thekua, a special sweet made for the occasion.

I also learned about the Chaurasi Kos Yatra, an annual pilgrimage spanning 42 kilometers. This tradition, dating back to King Vikramaditya, traces the divine footsteps of Lord Ram and is considered one of the most significant pilgrimages in Hindu culture. Watching thousands of devotees embark on this spiritual journey was truly inspiring.

Reflections on Ayodhya: Past and Present

One of the most fascinating aspects of Ayodhya is how its past intertwines with its present. During my visit, I noticed an old, incomplete structure near the riverbanks. Upon asking the locals, I learned that it was an abandoned mosque, left in ruins due to unresolved property disputes. This blend of history, heritage, and ongoing narratives makes Ayodhya a compelling destination for travelers interested in culture and history.

On a more personal note, my journey to Ayodhya brought back memories of my family’s trip here in 1986. As I looked at old photographs from that trip, I realized how much had changed, yet how the essence of Ayodhya remained the same. Just as my family had stood in front of temples and posed for pictures decades ago, I found myself capturing similar moments, bridging the past and the present in a single frame.

A City of Eternal Faith

As I prepared to leave, I reflected on the profound lessons Ayodhya had imparted. This city is not just about temples and rituals; it’s about devotion, discipline, and the values that Lord Ram exemplified. From the evening aarti at the Saryu River to the heartwarming hospitality of the locals, every experience reaffirmed why Ayodhya holds such a special place in the hearts of millions.

If you’re planning a visit to Ayodhya, come with an open heart and let the city’s spiritual energy guide you. Whether it’s walking through its ancient temples, taking a dip in the holy Saryu, savoring its simple yet delicious food, or simply observing the unwavering faith of its people, Ayodhya promises an experience like no other.

With this, my journey through the Saptpuri series nears its end, and the next and final chapter will take me to the city of Lord Krishna—Dwarka. Until then, may the spirit of Ayodhya stay with you.