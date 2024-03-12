An Insider's Guide Into Pune's BEST Foods!

Let's embark on a flavorful journey through Pune, starting from the my neighbourhood Bavdhan, where our gastronomic exploration begins. Join me and my friends as we uncover the best foods Pune has to offer, from iconic street snacks to traditional delicacies.

Our first stop is Nul Stop, where the aroma of freshly cooked poha beckons us to Amruteshwar Bhawan, a humble eatery established in 1975. The poha here is legendary, and as we dig in, its unique flavors captivate our taste buds. The addition of 'sambhar' adds an unexpected twist, making it a delightful experience.

Next, we venture to JM Road, a bustling thoroughfare renowned for its tea. At a local Amruttulya, we sample the sweetened chai, a quintessential Pune experience. While my friends opt for the sugary version, I savor the non-sugary alternative, reveling in its aromatic warmth.

Our culinary odyssey continues to Vaishali on FC Road, an iconic establishment beloved for its South Indian fare. Here, generations of Punekars have relished classics like dosa, idli, and vada. However, it's the underrated 'sabudana vada' that steals my heart with its crispy exterior and soft, flavorful interior.

Refreshed from our tea break, we make our way to the historic Irani Cafe, a Pune institution since 1935. Despite a change in management, the charm of Irani tea and Bun Maska remains unchanged, offering a nostalgic taste of yesteryears.

As the day progresses, we satisfy our cravings for Misal, Pune's signature dish, at two renowned establishments: Bedekar Misal and Vaidya Upahar Grah. Each serving boasts its own unique flavors, from the fiery spices of Bedekar Misal to the comforting simplicity of Vaidya Upahar Grah's rendition.

Amidst our culinary escapades, we find solace at the serene Dagdu Sheth Halwai Temple, indulging in Assam tea and soaking in the spiritual ambiance.=

Undeterred by our full stomachs, we press on to Marz-O-Rin, a cherished spot for chutney sandwiches and nostalgic ice creams. Here, we sample unique flavors like lemongrass and red guava, savoring each spoonful of creamy goodness.

Determined to end our day on a high note, we brave the crowds to savor the authentic flavors of Aware, renowned for its mutton delicacies. While my friends enjoy biryani and egg curry, I opt for a vegetarian option, relishing the simplicity of Indrani rice and egg curry.

Finally, we wind down at Durga Cafe, a beloved hangout spot known for its refreshing cold coffee. Amidst laughter and camaraderie, we reflect on our culinary journey, grateful for the memories made and the flavors savored.

As the sun sets on our foodie adventure, I bid farewell to Pune, a city that has truly captured my heart through its diverse culinary offerings. Until we meet again, Pune, may your flavors continue to tantalize and delight all who venture into your vibrant streets.