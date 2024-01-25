Aizawl City: You won't believe the ASTONISHING places we found in Mizoram!

Mizoram, one of India's eight northeastern states, is a land of natural beauty and unique cultural heritage. In this travel series, we embark on a journey through Mizoram, starting with its capital, Aizawl. The adventure unfolds with a visit to significant landmarks and a glimpse into the rich history and traditions of this enchanting region.

Aizawl: The Gateway to Mizoram

Mizoram shares its borders with Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Bangladesh, but its most significant neighbor is Myanmar. Historically, Mizoram has shared close ties with Myanmar's Chin province. Beyond its geopolitical significance, Mizoram is celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and distinctive culture.

The travel series kicks off in Aizawl, Mizoram's capital, after a journey that starts from Bangalore. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Christmas, as the traveler aims to explore the local markets and savor Christmas cake in Aizawl.

Inner Line Pass and Arrival in Aizawl

Upon reaching Aizawl, the first task is to obtain an Inner Line Pass. The process, explained in detail, involves a small fee and ID verification. My journey then continued in a taxi ride to Jojo's Guesthouse, providing a glimpse into the vibrant streets of Aizawl.

Exploring Aizawl: People, History, and Culture

Aizawl, despite its appearance as a bustling city, houses a population of around 300,000. The history of Mizoram is unique and complex, with the Mizo people originally believed to have migrated from the coast of the Yalong River in China to Myanmar before settling in the Mizo Hills.

The British presence in the 19th century marked a challenging period for the Mizos, culminating in their subjugation. Mizoram's journey to statehood was a prolonged struggle, and it finally attained full statehood in 1984.

Aizawl's Scenic Views and Christmas Celebrations

I started my day with exploring the scenic beauty of Aizawl, though Christmas festivities near our homestay were negligible. Aizawl is known for it's cafes, but all of these were shut on Christmas and we were eventually forced to eat dinner at our homestay itself.

Solomon's Temple: A Unique Landmark

Next I visited the iconic Solomon's Temple, a significant landmark in Aizawl. Founded by Dr. L.B. Sailo in 1991, the temple holds historical and religious significance, and its unique architecture stands out. The temple came into being after a dream by Dr Sailo where God instructed him to build this Solomon Temple in Aizawl and the temple was then finally inaugurated with a Christmas service in 2017.

Community Feasts and Celebrations

My journey then took me towards community festivities, including a visit to a church where a Christmas feast was being prepared. I was introduced to the warmth of the community, with everyone coming together to celebrate. The unique celebration involves the preparation of traditional dishes, with pork as the key food at the feast. For a vegetarian like me, there was paneer and gobhi with rice and daal too. Interestingly no dessert was served - and typically that's how things are in Mizoram.

Laiputlang Cross: Chasing Sunsets

As the day winded down, I embarked on a quest to reach Laiputlang Cross, an iconic landmark visible from my homestay. The ascent provided breathtaking views of the sunset, creating a serene and memorable experience.

In summary, the journey through Aizawl captures the essence of Mizoram – its diverse culture, rich history, and the warmth of its people. The exploration continues, promising more adventures in the heart of this northeastern gem.