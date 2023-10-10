Here's how you can plan a trip to Kazakhstan from India!

Are you dreaming of embarking on an adventure to one of Central Asia's most enchanting destinations, Kazakhstan? Whether you're already planning your visit or simply curious about what this vast and diverse country has to offer, you've come to the right place! In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to plan a trip to Kazakhstan, covering essential aspects such as visas, food, language, transportation, and even the exciting world of drone flying in this remarkable nation.

Discovering Kazakhstan: A Land of Contrasts

Before delving into the logistics of your trip, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate the fascinating diversity of Kazakhstan. This vast country, the largest in Central Asia and the ninth-largest in the world, straddles both Central Asia and Eastern Europe. While Islam is the predominant religion, it's worth noting that Kazakhstan's brand of Islam is often characterized as modern and liberal, making it distinct from some other Muslim-majority countries. Additionally, you'll find traces of Christianity and even Buddhism in its history.

The capital city, Astana, represents a modern metropolis with futuristic architecture, while traditional Kazakh culture and heritage thrive in various parts of the country. The coexistence of these diverse elements makes Kazakhstan an intriguing destination for travelers.

Language and Culture

Kazakhstan is a multilingual country with Kazakh and Russian being the two dominant languages. While English is not widely spoken, especially in rural areas, you can easily navigate your way around if you know either Kazakh or Russian. The cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Russia over generations has contributed to the prevalence of both languages in the country's daily life.

Visa Requirements

One of the great advantages of visiting Kazakhstan is its open visa policy for Indian citizens. If your stay is less than two weeks, you won't need a visa or even a visa-on-arrival. Simply carry your passport, return flight tickets, and hotel bookings, and you'll breeze through immigration in no time. This hassle-free visa policy has earned Kazakhstan high marks for welcoming Indian travelers with open arms.

Getting There and Around

For Indian travelers, flying is the most convenient way to reach Kazakhstan. The major cities for arrival are Shymkent, Almaty, and Astana (now Nur-Sultan). Two Kazakh airlines, Fly Arystan and Air Astana, offer regular flights, with Fly Arystan being a budget-friendly option.

For connectivity within Kazakhstan, consider downloading the Russian taxi-hailing app Yandex Go. This app can help you efficiently navigate cities and even arrange multi-day trips to explore the countryside. However, be aware that as you venture further from urban areas, English becomes less common, so be prepared for language challenges.

Stay Connected with a Local SIM

To stay connected during your travels, it's advisable to purchase a local SIM card. Beeline is one of the telecom providers in Kazakhstan, offering affordable data plans that compare favorably with rates in India. While connectivity is excellent in cities, be prepared for occasional network drop-offs in remote areas.

Currency and Cash

The official currency in Kazakhstan is the Kazakhstan Tenge. Exchange rates typically hover around 1 Rupee to 5.5-6 Tenge. Credit cards are widely accepted, especially in urban areas, reducing the need for carrying large amounts of cash. However, having some local currency on hand can be helpful, particularly when exploring rural villages and purchasing local goods.

When to Visit

Kazakhstan boasts two ideal seasons for travel: spring and autumn. These seasons offer pleasant temperatures, making it comfortable to explore. If you're an adrenaline junkie and enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, consider visiting during the winter months. Be prepared for extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall, but you'll have the opportunity to engage in thrilling winter adventures.

Culinary Delights and Dietary Preferences

Food is a significant part of any travel experience, and Kazakhstan offers a delightful blend of flavors. Even as a vegetarian traveler, you'll find options to satisfy your palate. Local cuisine includes horse meat, a delicacy you may want to try, alongside various vegetarian dishes available in cities. In major cities like Almaty and Astana, international cuisine is also readily available, providing a diverse range of dining choices.

Exploring with a Drone

For those who love aerial photography, Kazakhstan is a drone enthusiast's paradise. Drone regulations are less restrictive compared to some other countries. However, it's essential to follow standard safety guidelines, such as maintaining distance from people and landmarks. Kazakhstan's breathtaking landscapes, including lakes, forests, and iconic horses, offer stunning opportunities for aerial photography.

Choosing Your Travel Style

Your travel style in Kazakhstan can vary based on your preferences and budget. If you're adventurous and prefer to explore independently, Yandex Go and local taxis are excellent choices. On the other hand, traveling with a local agency offers an immersive experience, especially for deeper explorations and family trips. These agencies provide expert guides and handle logistics, making your journey smoother.

Conclusion

Kazakhstan, with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality, promises an unforgettable adventure. Whether you're drawn to the modernity of its cities or the timeless charm of its rural areas, Kazakhstan has something for every traveler. So, whether you're planning to explore ancient traditions or embark on thrilling outdoor adventures, Kazakhstan invites you to embark on a journey of discovery.

We hope this comprehensive guide has provided you with valuable insights to plan your trip to this extraordinary destination. If you have more questions or need further information, please don't hesitate to ask in the comments. Safe travels and enjoy your Kazakhstan adventure!