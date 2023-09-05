The Dunnottar: An Exquisite Boutique Bungalow by the Kodaikanal Lake

Kodaikanal, often referred to as the "Princess of Hill Stations," is a charming hill station nestled in the Palani Hills of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu, India. With its cool climate, lush green landscapes, and serene atmosphere, Kodaikanal is a popular getaway for both locals and tourists seeking respite from the heat and hustle of city life. Located in this beautiful lake town is The Dunnottar - a 19th-century home now converted into a luxurious boutique bungalow. I spent a few charming days at The Dunnottar and this is a story of my experience there.

Bird's eye view of The Dunnottar

Welcome sign by the lake



The story of The Dunnottar is closely linked to Kodaikanal itself and let me first start with a bit about the two itself.

Kodaikanal, or Kodai as it's lovingly called, is characterized by its mist-covered hills, meandering roads, and dense forests. One of the most iconic attractions in Kodaikanal is the man-made Kodaikanal Lake, where visitors can enjoy boat rides and tranquil walks along the shoreline. The Coaker's Walk, a picturesque pathway along the edge of steep cliffs, offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and hills. For those interested in spirituality and history, the Kurinji Andavar Temple is a prominent site dedicated to Lord Murugan. The temple is famous for the Kurinji flowers that bloom around it once every twelve years, creating a stunning visual spectacle. Though Palini Hills have been inhabited for a long time, the current town of Kodaikanal was shelled primarily by the American and British missionaries, and later patronised by the British from across the region.

The Story of The Dunnottar

As I woke up early in the morning of my second day, I could finally fully appreciate the magnificence of this beautifully curated bungalow. With a cup of hot coffee in hand, I stepped out and sat in the garden, still wet with the dew from last night, I could hear the sounds of birds and nothing much else. I was happy to be away from my phone and enjoy true solitude. I briefly remembered my solo trip a long time back and it was in Kodaikanal. So much had changed, yet much had remained unchanged - much like this bungalow.

Its history dates back to the 19th Century when it was built as a much smaller place which was then passed on to a Scotsman by the name of Lord Chamberlain. As India gained independence in 1947, Lord Chamberlain sold The Dunnottar to Mr Puliyadi Kuppuswami Iyer, a businessman and philanthropist from Madurai. The house continued to be a family home for decades, and only recently opened its doors to guests to come and experience its unique history and exquisite beauty.

North Wing - The fireplace room

The bungalow has two parts - Dunnottar North Bungalow & Dunnottar South Bungalow. North Bungalow is the oldest part of the bungalow and much has remained unchanged there. It’s updated with all modern luxuries, yet retains an authentic old-world charm that’s so hard to get these. This is where I slept on the first two nights and really felt deeply connected. It has two bedrooms - The Dunnottar Suite with its own fireplace and lounge with a private entrance that offers maximum privacy, and The Sun Room is smaller and dozier and a perfect place to relax with a cup of coffee or tea while you enjoy the views from the large glass windows.

North Wing - Living room

North Wing - Bedroom with fireplace

South Bungalow is more recent and has a large living room, with a beautiful dining area, and its own stone pizza oven. There are three bedrooms here as well and this section is ideal for a group of six.

When you visit The Dunnottor, if you are lucky like me, you’ll be welcomed by Shalini who’s the owner of the place and loves to greet guests and take them through the story of the bungalow. If not, you’ll get an audiobook which will take you through the history of the place. Trust me - this is quite an amazing experience and the story will truly take you back in time. This also enhances your appreciation of the place.

South Wing - Living Room

South Wing - Dining Area

Experiences at The Dunnottar

To me the most ideal way to spend your time at The Dunnottar is to do nothing - yea you heard me right! This is one of those places where you can spend quality time catching up on things that are actually really important in life like soaking in the sun, enjoying the sounds of nature, connecting with loved ones, reading books or simply enjoying solitude. You get this feeling right when you enter the driveway lined with tall eucalyptus trees on both sides - it's like walking into another magical world!

However, I must confess that the food here at the bungalow is exceptional. Whether you try the South Indian lunch thali or the freshly baked stone oven pizzas, you know that it’s made with love. And if you are open to it, you can actually join in and make your own pizza too. This is an experience I would strongly recommend. The food can also be customised based on your specific requirements - just let your hosts know in advance, and they'll make all the required arrangements for it.

Enjoying my breakfast at The Dunnottar

Living room

The bungalow is right by the gorgeous Kodaikanal lake and one of the things I really enjoyed during my stay was long walks by the lake. This is the not-so-busy part of the lake and is a pleasure to walk there. You’ll meet friendly locals who’ve been here for generations, some curious tourists and can always stop by at a local chai shop for conversations and some good chai. If walking is something you truly enjoy, you can do a couple of simple, yet beautiful, hikes just around the property. Ask the staff for help and they’ll be able to guide you. Kodaikanal is also home to many of the iconic Tamil movie superstars and their bungalows are all near The Dunnottar - you might actually get lucky during your walks and bump into one of them as well!

You can watch some of my favourite experiences in the short video below.

Reaching The Dunnottar

The nearest airport as well as the railway station is at Madurai. I flew in from Bangalore and then took a taxi to Kodaikanal. It's also a great road trip from both Bangalore and Chennai.

Booking your stay at The Dunnottar

The easiest way to book your stay would be through their website. More details here.

----------

Disclaimer: I was The Dunnottor on invitation by the property. However, all the views and experiences shared here are my own and based on personal experiences.