Ultimate BEST Things to do in PARO Bhutan | Latest Bhutan Travel Updates You NEED To Know

Paro is a picturesque valley town located in the Kingdom of Bhutan, a landlocked country in the Eastern Himalayas. It serves as the gateway to Bhutan for international travellers, as it houses the country's only international airport. The town is situated in the Paro District, which is rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Here's a video on how you can plan a trip to Paro and the things that you can do there!

Paro is renowned for its stunning landscapes, surrounded by lush green hills, terraced farmlands, and the pristine Paro River flowing through the valley. One of the most iconic landmarks in Paro is the Taktsang Monastery, also known as the "Tiger's Nest." Perched precariously on a cliffside, this sacred Buddhist site is a major pilgrimage destination and a must-visit for tourists.

Apart from the Tiger's Nest, Paro boasts several other historical and cultural sites, including the Rinpung Dzong, a fortress-monastery with impressive architecture and beautiful wall paintings. The National Museum of Bhutan, located in an ancient watchtower, provides visitors with a glimpse into Bhutan's unique culture, history, and traditions.

The people of Paro are warm and friendly, and the town's streets are lined with traditional Bhutanese houses adorned with colourful paintings and intricate woodwork. The annual Paro Tshechu, a religious festival featuring masked dances and vibrant celebrations, is a highlight of the region and attracts both locals and tourists.

The natural beauty, cultural richness, and spiritual significance make Paro a captivating destination that offers a unique insight into Bhutan's enchanting way of life.