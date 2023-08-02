SEVEN Offbeat Things to do in Bhutan | Bhutan Travel Guide in 2023
I recently spent a few days in Bhutan and loved every bit of it. There are so many things to do in Bhutan and I could barely scrape the surface during this trip.
In today's video, we'll explore some very unique and unusual experiences from Bhutan that travellers would love here!
Here are the seven offbeat experiences I recommend in Bhutan!
- The Story of Phallus
- Farming with Bhutanese Women
- Cooking a Bhutanese Meal with a Local Family
- Archery with Locals
- Trying out the Bhutanese National Dress
- K5 Whiskey In A Local Adda
- Hot Stone Bath with a local family
Comments
Post a Comment