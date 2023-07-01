Ultimate BEST Things To Do in Thimphu Bhutan | Bhutan Travel Guide

Thimphu is the capital city of the Kingdom of Bhutan, a landlocked country located in the Eastern Himalayas. Situated in the western central part of Bhutan, Thimphu serves as the political, economic, and cultural centre of the nation. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, the city offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into Bhutanese culture and heritage.





Things to do in Thimphu

With its blend of tradition, natural beauty, and warm Bhutanese hospitality, Thimphu is a city that captivates the hearts of visitors, providing an authentic and enriching experience of Bhutan's cultural heritage.





Here are some of the places I recommend visiting in Thimphu:

Changangkha Lhakhang

Crafts Bazaar

Buddha Dordenma Statue

Thimphu Dzong

Town area to just walk around and absorb the vibe



