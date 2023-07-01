Ultimate BEST Things To Do in Thimphu Bhutan | Bhutan Travel Guide
Thimphu is the capital city of the Kingdom of Bhutan, a landlocked country located in the Eastern Himalayas. Situated in the western central part of Bhutan, Thimphu serves as the political, economic, and cultural centre of the nation. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, the city offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into Bhutanese culture and heritage.
With its blend of tradition, natural beauty, and warm Bhutanese hospitality, Thimphu is a city that captivates the hearts of visitors, providing an authentic and enriching experience of Bhutan's cultural heritage.
Here are some of the places I recommend visiting in Thimphu:
- Changangkha Lhakhang
- Crafts Bazaar
- Buddha Dordenma Statue
- Thimphu Dzong
- Town area to just walk around and absorb the vibe
For food, here are my recommendations:
- Tashi Yarphel Restaurant - local authentic food
- Ambient Cafe - excellent coffee
- Babesa Village Restaurant - exotic dinner in an ancient house
I recommend spending at least two days in Thimphu before heading out to explore the rest of the country. I also recommend trying out Bhutanese cuisine - you'll have good food options for vegetarian food also.
Practical information:
- Sonam (my guide) to plan a visit to Bhutan: +975 17 271 694
- Tashi Yarphel Restaurant: https://goo.gl/maps/t6XvqK4KCrJ6ghvo8
- Ambient Cafe: https://goo.gl/maps/fh8H41DkeuYBWBxC6
- Babesa Village Restaurant: https://goo.gl/maps/VKUFdBhoidkKPZAf6
