Uncover Jaipur's TOP TEN Best Things To Do: An Epic Adventure with a Local Friend!

Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan in India, is a treasure trove of rich history, vibrant culture, and majestic architecture. Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a plethora of experiences that will transport you back in time to the era of kings and queens. From living like a king in the City Palace with Airbnb as your host to indulging in a royal dinner fit for royalty, here are some must-do activities to make your visit to Jaipur truly regal.





1. Live Like a King: City Palace with Airbnb as Your Host

Immerse yourself in the regal ambience of Jaipur by staying in the opulent City Palace, one of the most magnificent palaces in India. With Airbnb hosting, you can experience the grandeur of this architectural marvel firsthand. Imagine having the entire palace to yourself, with luxurious rooms adorned with traditional Rajasthani decor. As you wander through the grand courtyards, ornate halls, and stunning gardens, you'll feel like a true maharaja or maharani.

2. Indulge in a Royal Dinner

To complete your royal experience at the City Palace, treat yourself to a sumptuous royal dinner fit for a king. The palace offers exclusive dining experiences where you can savour the authentic flavours of Rajasthani cuisine served on silver platters. Feast on delicacies like dal baati churma, laal maas (spicy red meat curry), and gatte ki sabzi (gram flour dumplings in spicy gravy). The combination of rich spices and exquisite flavours will transport your taste buds to the era of royal feasts.

3. Explore Jantar Mantar: The Astronomical Marvel

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. This architectural masterpiece houses a collection of 19 intriguing astronomical instruments, including the world's largest stone sundial. Explore the precision and ingenuity of these instruments, which were used to measure time, track celestial bodies, and predict eclipses. Jantar Mantar is not only a scientific marvel but also a testament to India's ancient astronomical knowledge.

4. Discover the City Palace

No visit to Jaipur is complete without exploring the magnificent City Palace, a fusion of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles. Admire the intricate designs, ornate gates, expansive courtyards, and beautiful gardens. The palace complex also houses a museum showcasing a remarkable collection of artefacts, including royal costumes, weapons, and artwork. Take a step back in time as you immerse yourself in the grandeur and elegance of the palace.

5. Capture the Beauty of Patrika Gate

Patrika Gate, located at Jaipur's Jawahar Circle Garden, is a visual extravaganza. Adorned with intricate paintings depicting Rajasthan's rich heritage and culture, this ornate gate is a photographer's paradise. Every corner is a burst of vibrant colours, intricate designs, and detailed craftsmanship. Capture memorable photographs against this mesmerizing backdrop, and let the artistry transport you to the bygone era of royal grandeur.

6. Savour the Flavors of Jaipur

Jaipur is a haven for food enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of culinary delights. Indulge in famous street food such as pyaaz kachori (onion-filled deep-fried pastry), ghevar (a sweet disc-shaped delicacy), and dal kachori (fried lentil-filled pastry). For an authentic Rajasthani dining experience, try the traditional thali, a platter of various regional dishes served in small portions. Don't forget to relish the refreshing lassi (a yoghurt-based drink) and sample the aromatic local speciality, ghevar.

7. Embark on a Nahargarh Fort Hike

For breathtaking panoramic views of Jaipur's landscape, embark on a hike to Nahargarh Fort. Perched atop the Aravalli Hills, this imposing fort offers a glimpse into the city's history and stunning vistas. Enjoy the invigorating hike up the hill and reward yourself with sweeping views of the city's skyline, especially during sunset. Don't miss the chance to explore the fort's architectural marvels, including its well-preserved palaces, temples, and intricate frescoes.

8. Visit Jal Mahal: The Water Palace

Nestled in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jal Mahal is a fascinating palace that appears to float on water. While you can't enter the palace itself, you can admire its stunning architecture and capture memorable photos from the lakeside. Enjoy the tranquil surroundings, watch the migratory birds, and soak in the beauty of this unique architectural gem.

9. Explore the Sacred Galtaji Temple

Experience the spiritual side of Jaipur by visiting the Galtaji Temple, also known as the Monkey Temple. Situated amidst the Aravalli Hills, this ancient Hindu pilgrimage site comprises several temples, natural springs, and bathing pools. The temple complex is inhabited by a large population of monkeys, adding to its mystical charm. Take a dip in the holy water and witness devotees participating in religious rituals.

10. Engage in a Blue Pottery Workshop

Discover the art of blue pottery, a traditional craft of Jaipur known for its exquisite blue and white designs. Attend a workshop where skilled artisans will guide you through the process of creating your own piece of pottery. Learn about the techniques, patterns, and history of this unique art form. Blue pottery makes for a wonderful souvenir to take home and cherish as a memento of your Jaipur experience.

Jaipur, with its regal allure and cultural richness, promises a journey of a lifetime. Whether you're exploring the magnificent palaces, savouring the flavours of Rajasthani cuisine, or immersing yourself in the city's vibrant heritage, the Pink City will leave an indelible mark on your soul. Embrace the royal charm and embark on a regal adventure through the fascinating tapestry of Jaipur's history and traditions.