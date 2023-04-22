Sri Surya Pahar and other hidden gems of Goalpara in Assam

Sri Surya Pahar or Surjo Pahar, as it's called in Assamese, is one of the truly hidden gems of the Assam. Located in the Goalpara district, it's believed that there are 99,999 shiva lingas here - just one less than Varanasi and so was also known as Second Kashi back in the days.

In today's video, we'll explore Sri Surya Pahar in detail, but also explore Chandubi Lake, visit the cleanest village in Assam - Rangsapara and explore Nishangram and Kasumari which is leading the way in the state for rural and eco tourism. We'll also meet and spend time with the local Garo community and learn about their culture, eat some Garo delicacies and enjoy their folk songs.



