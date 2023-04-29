Dima Hasao Tourist Places | Exploring Maibang, Haflong, Jatinga, Bendao Baglai and Seilkal Trek

Dima Hasao, located in the northeastern state of Assam, is truly a hidden gem in North East. The district is home to lush green hills, picturesque waterfalls, and rich cultural heritage. Some of the must-visit tourist places in Dima Hasao include Manage - the capital of the erstwhile Dimasa Kingdom, and home to the famous Stone House. The district capital Haflong is often called the 'Switzerland of the East'.

Best things to do in Dima Hasao

Haflong City offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Nearby Jatinga is a small village located in the district that is known for its unique phenomenon of bird suicide. During certain months of the year, birds fly into the village and commit suicide by crashing into buildings or trees. We'll uncover the mystery of Jatinga today as well. We'll also visit Bendao Baglai waterfalls and finally trek on top of Seilkal Peak. This trek offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys and is a must-try for adventure enthusiasts.







Here are some of the places I recommend going on your trip to Dima Hasao: Maibang - the historical Dimasa capital Saturday local Haflong Market Pele Coffee Shop Lunch at Heritage Naorai Thaothan Haflong Circuit House at sunset Go for Judima (rice wine) tasting Bendao Baiglai Waterfall Trek Jatinga Watch Tower Seilkal Peak Trek Summit of Seilkal Peak

Dima Hasao is a perfect destination for those looking to explore the unexplored. Its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and unique attractions make it a must-visit destination in the northeast. It's easily reachable by train from Guwahati (this is what I did as well), but you can also take a bus or a taxi to get here.



