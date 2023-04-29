Dima Hasao Tourist Places | Exploring Maibang, Haflong, Jatinga, Bendao Baglai and Seilkal Trek
Dima Hasao, located in the northeastern state of Assam, is truly a hidden gem in North East. The district is home to lush green hills, picturesque waterfalls, and rich cultural heritage. Some of the must-visit tourist places in Dima Hasao include Manage - the capital of the erstwhile Dimasa Kingdom, and home to the famous Stone House. The district capital Haflong is often called the 'Switzerland of the East'.
|Best things to do in Dima Hasao
Haflong City offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Nearby Jatinga is a small village located in the district that is known for its unique phenomenon of bird suicide. During certain months of the year, birds fly into the village and commit suicide by crashing into buildings or trees. We'll uncover the mystery of Jatinga today as well. We'll also visit Bendao Baglai waterfalls and finally trek on top of Seilkal Peak. This trek offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys and is a must-try for adventure enthusiasts.
- Maibang - the historical Dimasa capital
- Saturday local Haflong Market
- Pele Coffee Shop
- Lunch at Heritage Naorai Thaothan
- Haflong Circuit House at sunset
- Go for Judima (rice wine) tasting
- Bendao Baiglai Waterfall Trek
- Jatinga Watch Tower
- Seilkal Peak Trek
- Summit of Seilkal Peak
