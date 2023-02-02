Best places to visit in Guwahati in two days | गुवाहाटी Complete Tourist Travel Guide
Guwahati was once the capital of Kamrupa empire and today is’s famously known as the Gateway to North East. Located on the banks of river Brahmaputra, the city is a vibrant metropolis where the new and the old, both co-exist. I recently visited Guwahati in collaboration with Assam Tourism and explored many intersting places of interest in the city.
In this travel video on Guwahati, I cover the follwojung:
- Kamakhya Temple
- Homestay in Guwahati
- Northbrook Gate
- Light and Sound show at Gandhi Mandap
- Dighalipukhri
- Uzan Bazaar
- Bahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center
- Brahmaputra Ropeway
- Brahmaputra Carnival
Here's some more useful information about Guwahati.
- Uber and Ola work well - you can take those at the airport to go home or to your hotel/ homestay
- Contact details for my homestay - Farzana +91 9435101170
- Sound and Light show happens in Assemese, Hindi and English on different days. Pick the day based on your preferred language.
- Learn more about Brahmaputra River Heritage Center here - https://www.brahmaputraheritage.org
- Brahmaputra Carnival - upto March 2023
