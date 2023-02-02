Best places to visit in Guwahati in two days | गुवाहाटी Complete Tourist Travel Guide

Guwahati was once the capital of Kamrupa empire and today is’s famously known as the Gateway to North East. Located on the banks of river Brahmaputra, the city is a vibrant metropolis where the new and the old, both co-exist. I recently visited Guwahati in collaboration with Assam Tourism and explored many intersting places of interest in the city.

In this travel video on Guwahati, I cover the follwojung:

Kamakhya Temple

Homestay in Guwahati

Northbrook Gate

Light and Sound show at Gandhi Mandap

Dighalipukhri

Uzan Bazaar

Bahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center

Brahmaputra Ropeway

Brahmaputra Carnival

Here's some more useful information about Guwahati.