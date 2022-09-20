Review: Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort & Spa

Recently I had a couple of days free when I visited home in Delhi, and it had been a while since I had travelled with my mom, so a travel plan was made and we decided to explore the mountains near our second home Dehradun. My Mausi and Mausaji live in Dehradun, and they also decided to join us for the trip and we had a family vacation for the first time since Covid-19 turned our worlds upside down.

Near the stream at the resort





Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort & Spa

Beautiful trees at the resort





About the Resort

Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort & Spa is a wellness resort located about an hour’s drive from Dehradun in the mountains on the old Dhanaulti Road. It is spread over more than 7 acres of pristine green land, which really helps you connect with nature.

Afternoon tea session

Monsoon is the the best time to visit - the green foliage

will make you fall in lo e with the mountains

Things to do at the resort

Kaya Wellness Center - in a short time the resort has made a name in providing some of the best authentic ayurvedic therapies to its guests in the region. I tried Abhyanga and can absolutely recommend it. The oils used are authentic and the therapists are all also trained in Kerala. Book your therapy even before you go there, especially if you are going there on a weekend.

Seating space at the resort

Hike to the waterfall - the resort is called ‘hill stream’ for a reason - there’s actually a stream that flows through the property and there’s also a waterfall on it that’s worth visiting. I went there during the monsoons so unfortunately the water level was too high and I couldn’t walk all the way to the falls. Check with the reception when you reach and they’ll be able to help with this.

The river stream

Swimming pool - There's a swimming pool at the lowest level and close to the hill stream. Certainly a favourite with the children and family.

Food at the resort - Food at the resort is absolutely delicious and I locked every bit of it. It’s very homely food and the staff is always there with recommendations. Also, I recommend going down to the restaurant and eating your meals there instead of in your room, especially if your room is near the reception.

Rooms at the resort - there are multiple different categories of rooms at the property like Anukrah Room, Moksha, Vahati and Himavat. Since the property is quite big the rooms are spread over different levels. Make sure you pick the room that meets your requirements in terms of proximity to the pool, dining area, river stream and so on.

View of the valley from the reception

Things to do around the resort

Frankly, I had very little time at the resort so didn’t really go outside to explore. If you have time, perhaps you can walk to nearby villages and interact with the locals, learn their stories and customs and maybe even have some chai with them.

The resort from top

Reaching the resort

Typically the journey from Delhi to Dehradun takes 5-6 hours but unfortunately in our case, it took the entire day and we reached the hotel only at dinner. Our car was CNG and the driver had to make multiple stops for a refill. My only tip here would be to start as early as possible in the day to skip Delhi traffic (5-6am) and not take a CNG taxi even if the cost is a bit lower. Unfortunately, in our case, the long taxi journey meant that we had just one full day to spend at the property.

Booking a stay at the resort

You can book your stay through their website and also on other portals like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and so on. I do recommend calling them up and you might get the best rates booking directly with them.

----------

Disclaimer: I was the property on the invitation of Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort. All views expressed are my own and based on my personal experiences.