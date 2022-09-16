Ganesh Visarjan 2022 in Mumbai | An experience of a lifetime!

Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai is an experience in itself and I celebrated Ganesh Visarjan 2022 in the city and the day was truly memorable.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 in Mumbai

This is the last day of the festival when we say goodbye to Lord Ganesha after he spends ten days at our homes or temples, and our beloved god promises to come back again next year to become a part of our family. Ganesha was born from earth and with visarjan we escort him back to his home.

Another important learning is how to let go or someone we truly love - Ganesha is indeed a beloved God across the country.





The festival is celebrated with much pomp and gaiety in Maharashtra and there's a historical reason for that. After India's First War of Independence in 1857, British introduced tough laws on assembly of people. To circumvent this law, Bal Gangadhar Tilak came up with the idea of public Ganesh Utsav celebrations - it created a safe space to not just pray, but also to share ideas of independence and nationalism.





Check out the video below to know more about it.









Ganesh Utsav is a ten days festival and it's customary to visit the Ganesh pandals, especially after sunset. This is exactly what I did as well - I went out in the old city twice and visited the five main Ganpati of Pune, also known as Manache Ganpati. Here are more details about it:



