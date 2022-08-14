FIVE easy tips on how to grow on Instagram in 2022 | Instagram Reels Tips!

So you are looking at ways to grow on Instagram using Reels right now? You've come to the right place - this is going to be a no nonsense, and a completely straightforward article on tips to grow on Instagram right now.

How to grow on Instagram in 2022

You can also watch the video on YouTube with more visual details below:

You might be wondering who am I and why you should even listen to me? Instagram has been e kind to me in the last month itself my account has grown by more than 50,000 followers and all because of how extremelyI used Reels in my favour. In the last 30 days seven of my reels have crossed 2 million views and two have crossed 10 million. And no reel has had less than 30k views. And so I thought I would write this article and share what I’ve learnt with you, and maybe it’ll help some of you small and medium creators like me out there.

Examples of reels which did well recently on my Instagram

A Mindset Change

Before I give out the first tip, here’s something more important - a mindset change. This is especially relevant if you are a content creator. Don’t think about creating content that the world will then consume. Think of what you are offering to the world that might add value to their lives - it could be knowledge, emotion, entertainment or something else. Don’t forget that even if you can make them smile with your work, you’ve added something really valuable to their day.

Tips of Growing on Instagram using Reels right now!

With that out of the way, let’s look at my top five tips. Trust me the TOP tip is the one which’ll surprise you the most.

Tip 5: Make Reels (not focus so much on photos)

Ok so lets start with the first tip and this is going to be a quick one. Reels is everything on Instagram right now - yes, it’s ok to post pictures once in a while but make reels - whether 15 seconds or 3 minutes, at least right bith seem to be doing well.

Tip 4: Increase the frequency of posting

Post more than what you are currently doing - every reel you post has the potential to blow up even a week from now, so do more. I am currently posting twice a day on most days and trust me it’s not necessarily as much work as you might think it is. I will certainly make a video soon about how you can create quality content for Instagram which doesn’t break your back!

Tip 3: Nothing beats simplicity

Simple single shot Reels do extremely well. You can also do more of these kind of reels. This doesn’t mean multiple shot reels don’t do well, but it’s much more work and in my experience the single shot clips have always outperformed multiple shots one. For six of the seven reels that’ve crossed 2M mark are single shot Reels.

Tip 2: Emotion is the King!

Have an emptional hook - now what do I mean by it? Use a sound track and visuals which appeal to our deeper senses - love, loss, friendship etc etc. An emotional reel is also instantly more sharable and an important step in creating a viral reel is sharability.

Tip 1: Make Reels with quotes

Quotes are doing really well right now and not just popular music. Great visuals with an inspiring quote can truly be a winner. Also go local - use the local langue. My first language is Hindi and I use a lot of Hindi voiceovers and quotes and they do great. If you can also use subtitles on your Reels with quotes, the chances of those reels doing great are even higher. Trust me I am saying this from experience. The text you use can be a call to action as well - but some text on a reel with quotes can work great! I would attribute more than 50% of my growth on Instagram to this specific tip. Do try it out and let me know how that went.

Bonus tip: be nice to your followers - reply to their comments, repost their stories when they tag you. They are your ambassadors and are the ones who will spread the workd about you. So it’s great to be connected with someone who likes you so much, right?