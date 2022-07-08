Leh Ladakh Trip 2022 | Things to do in Leh city | Ladakh Travel Guide

Leh is the capital of the Union Territory of Ladakh and is also the perfect gateway to explore the entire region. Most visitors coming here fly into the city and spend the first few days here before stepping out into the more extreme regions. Not surprisingly, there's much to see and do in Leh, and in this video we'll explore many of these.

A note of caution first - please spend at least 24 hours and preferably 48 hours acclimatising after you fly into Leh and only then head out to explore the town. This is extremely important and unfortunately many tourists don't heed to this warning.

Enjoy!