Ultimate Luxury Experiences in Mauritius | Indian Traveler in Mauritius

So you’ve decided to visit Mauritius, and you are now planning the perfect luxurious trip to this beautiful country. So what are these exclusive experiences that make this country so special? In this article, we will discuss these and more!

I won’t make a day-wise itinerary for you, but create a collection of activities that I recommend and you can do them based on your own schedule. The following video will also share more details on the experiences.

1. Flat Island

Mauritius is an island and the beaches there are some of the best that you can find in the world, and my first recommendation is plan a trip to the Flat Island. It’s a small island north of Mauritius and you can reach there by a personal yacht or a catamaran with its own kitchen, toilet, and a lazy deck for sunbathing. Very posh. The journey to the island can be adventurous, but frankly that’s all part of the experience.





It takes about a couple of hours to reach and once you are on the island, you can simply relax.





With the gang on way to Flat Island





Since it’s not that easy to come here, not all the tourists come this side. So you’ll have your privacy and you can easily find a good spot for yourself to swim, relax, read a book or eat a meal! We did all of that.





You can also do snorkelling and enjoy the marine life, including some fascinating corals.





I recommend spending one full day here at the island - start early morning and come back by sunset.





This is a low lying island and is in danger of submerging due to the rising sea levels due to Global Warming. Maybe in a few years it won’t even be accessible, so now is the time to plan a visit here.





2. Rhumerie Chamarel & Rum Tasting

Mauritius is the country of sugarcane, and apart from making sugar, obviously, Rum is also made with it. If you are keen to learn more about making sugar, visit ‘Sugar World’ which was once a sugar factory and now a museum. However, if you actually want to taste some of the best Rum in Mauritius and also buy some for taking back home, I recommend a visit to Rhumarie Chamarel. They make their own rum and you can see the rum making process here as well. At the end of the tour you can do Rum tasting - which was certainly the highlight of my visit.





At the Rum tasting









Close to the Rhumarie you can also visit the Seven Earth which is a natural geological formation of sand dunes of seven colours. It’s quite an impressive place.





While you are in the neighbourhood, I recommend going to Le Chamarel Restaurant for lunch. They have excellent vegetarian food as well!





3. Lunch at La Demeure Saint Antoine & a visit to Chateau de Labourdonnais

While we are talking about food, I would also recommend spending a lazy afternoon with lunch at La Demeure Saint Antoine. We had our exotic lunch here at the garden and the experience was no less than perfect. It’s a great place for a romantic session and also to meet with close friends over drinks at sunset.





La Demeure Saint Antoine





After lunch I recommend visiting the nearby Chateau de Labourdonnais to get an insight into the French life back in the days. It is a historic destination in Mauritius. Built in 1856, the Château was inhabited by a Mauritian family for over 150 years and today, and now it has become one of the most attractive cultural places to visit in Mauritius. You visit the Chateau, do some rum tasting, enjoy a meal and really get a glimpse into the colonial French life.





4. Swimming with the dolphins

Well, swimming with the dolphin isn’t exactly a luxury activity, but its certainly an exclusive one. It is an expensive activity, but if you love to see wild animals in the wold instead of aquariums and oceanariums, this is the place for you. You do need to know swimming as this happens in the middle of the ocean.





Dolphin sighting





We started the at sunrise and walked to our boat on the beach, and the entire experience took about 3 hours. We were back in time at our hotel for a fantastic lunch!





A typical boat that takes you to see dolphins





5. Stay at a luxury resort

Yes, staying at a luxury resort by the ocean is an experience in itself and do not underestimate how fulfilling this can be. This is a must-have if you are planning a relaxed trip where activities are secondary and relaxation is the primary objective of the trip. Mauritius is home to some of the best resorts in the world and here are some of my recommendations - Le Meridien Ile Maurice, Oberoi, JW Marriott Resort, Hilton, Intercontinental among others. I actually stayed at Le Meridien Ile Maurice and boy they were so so good!





Le Meridien Ile Maurice





Beautiful sunset at the hotel





They actually have an adults-only section called Nirvana and the rooms are just fabulous. They are spacious, beautifully designed with all amenities and each one has its own private plunge pool as well! They make excellent Indian food but what I would recommend is the traditional Mauritian Indian seven curry feast. In the evening you can go and sit at the jetty and watch the sun go down and later enjoy.