What are the BEST places to see in Jaffna (Sri Lanka) in 2022!

Long seen as the home of LTTE, Jaffna had fallen off the tourist maps of visitors to Sri Lanka. It was an area avoided by not just international but also local travellers. The many gems of the region faded away form my memory of people and Jaffna (once the second largest city of Sri Lanka) just became a place to avoid.

Things began to change once Sri Lanka's civil war ended in 2009, and the process of reintegration of Jaffna with mainland started. With peace came opportunities and eventually the world rediscovered that Jaffna was a place beyond the civil war and there was so much to discover in this little unexplored part of the country.

My explorations of Jaffna started from Colombo. The trains in Sri Lanka were't operational as yet so we decided to take a long road trip from Colombo to Jaffna city.



