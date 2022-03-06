Abu Dhabi has been rated as one of the safest countries to visit in the world right now in the context of COVID-19 crisis that the world has been going through for the last couple of years. I recently visited the country and was completely amazed by the wide range of experiences that the country has to offer - from adventure to culture, from heritage to nature - the country has something for everyone. In this article, I will share my recommendations for things to do in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Travel Guidelines

Before we start with what all can be done, let's first look at the COVID-19 logistical requirements for travel to UAE. Please be aware that these guidelines keep changing constantly.

Visa for Abu Dhabi

You can apply for UAE visa online and it's a fairly simple process. You can apply for your visa here.

Things do in Abu Dhabi

1. Cultural

When I visited Abu Dhabi, I never thought I would visit any cultural landmarks, and so was very surprised with all the cultural beauty I experienced there. Here are a few key must-visit places there if you like culture too - Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn & Qasr Al Watan.

2. Historial - Al Ain

To explore the historical side of Abu Dhabi, you'll need to visit Al Hosn - the city of Seven Oases. It's about two hours from Abu Dhabi and it was by far my most favourite part of the trip. The city has seven oases and that makes it a very unique city in the country - it's green and beautiful and also surprisingly cool. Don't forget to spend the evening on Jebel Hafeet mountain on the border with Oman.

3. Adventure - Kayaking, Parasailing, Skydiving

I was actually surprised with the number of adventure activities in Abu Dhabi, but trust me that there's lots to do! I tried Kayaking at Jubail Park and then Parasailing at the Abu Dhabi Beach and both were fun. I also did indoor skydiving and rock climbing at Yas Island, and these two were absolutely some of the key highlights of the trip.

4. Desert Safari

One of the most fun things to do in Abu Dhabi is go on a Desert Safari. This is typically a half-day activity and includes many activities like dune bashing, visit to a camel farm, time at the sand dunes, dinner at a desert camp and finally cultural performances like belly dancing.