Things to do in Al Ain - the City of Seven Oases

Located at a distance of about 170 km from the capital Abu Dhabi, Al Ain is completely different world in itself. The city is the cultural heart of the country and is also its oldest. Al Ain gets it fame and it's prominent in history due to something very unique - the seven oases within and around the city. In a country where water is as precious as oil, these oases made the city a jewel in the desert and today it is the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in United Arab Emirates.

When I visited Abu Dhabi, the only image I had in my mind was that of a country with high-rises, modern infrastructure, cosmopolitan lifestyle and a whole lot of adventures. I was certainly not wrong about my assumptions, but I never quite realised that there was so much more to the country as well. And I discovered a completely different part of Abu Dhabi when I visited Al Ain - a city that wasn't even originally a part of my itinerary of the country.

History of Al Ain

The history of Al Ain goes back thousands of years. The area in and around Al Ain has been inhabited for more than 8000 years primarily due to the presence of water and the mountains here. Beehive tombs have been found in the region which also give an insights of the life of inhabitants here.





The oases in the city made it possible to have gardens and vegetation here which otherwise was impossible in the rest of the country. Due to this, the garden city has been famed through the history and fairly well known in the Arabian peninsula.





The city has been a prominent place in recent history as well. The founding father of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed, also had a citadel in the city and the current ruler o the country, Khalifa bin Zayed, was also born in the city.





Places to see in Al Ain

There's so much to see and do in Al Ain that you can easily spend two days here. Here are some of my favourite things to do in the city:

1. Al Ain Oasis

When you are in Al Ain, you absolutely need to visit a few oases to actually understand why this place is so significant. I visited two - Hili Oasis and Al Ain Oasis, though the latter is much more developed and a great place to understand the concept of oasis if you have limited time. You will get to walk around the whole area and will also learn about the ancient irrigation system which kept the area green and provided water to people far from the source too.

2. Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum

The old residence of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan has been converted into a museum and it's a great place to learn about the history of the city and the country. The palace has different rooms, art galleries and also other exhibitions running. The place is located right next to the Al Ain Oasis and you can visit them both together.

3. Qasr al Muwaiji

Qasr al Muwaiji is also known as Muwaiji Fort and is a 100 years old building which was the seat of power for Sheikh Zayed. The fort is now an exhibition centre and also a place where different events take place. The exhibition area is made of glass and steel and merges beautifully with the mud fort.

4. Al Ain Zoo I do not support keeping animals in cages and barricades so didn't actually visit the zoo. However, the zoo is a major tourist attraction of the city, especially with families and kids. It's also one of the few places where you need to pay a fee to enter.

5. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque The mosque will soon be a landmark of the city. Unfortunately, it's not ready as yet so you can't just walk in there unless you plan to pray there. Fortunately I was allowed to see the place and take a few pictures but I guess I'll need to visit again next time to cover it fully.

6. Jebel Hafeet & National Park

Jebel Hafeet is the only mountain in Abu Dhabi and has been a prominent part of the history of this region. It is located right on the border with Oman and is a perfect place to visit for sunsets - and that's exactly what I did as well. The mountain is also a part of the National Park there.





How to reach Al Ain

Al Ain is an easy to reach city. You can drive from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the journey takes about 2 hours. The roads are excellent and the drive quite beautiful.





Places to stay at Al Ain

Al Ain has some excellent options to stay as well. It has some luxury resorts in the desert and the one that's most recommended is Telal Resort.