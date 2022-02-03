Marine Drive Mumbai - Heart of the city!

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Marine Drive is one of my most favourite places to go to over a weekend for both photography as well as to unwind. The name of this 3km road is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and it's often also referred to as Necklace road owning to its shape.

Marine Drive in Mumbai

Want to know more about this iconic road in Mumbai? Watch the video below!





Because Covid-19 restrictions, this iconic road is also not as busy as it used to be so it's actually quite nice to go here - especially in the morning.