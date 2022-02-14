Places to visit in Karad in 2022 | Karad travel guide

Did you know that Karad is the only place in the world where two rivers collide head-on and then make a T junction? This Sangam is known as Preeti Sangam and it's the most interesting bit about Karad; however, the city has a lot more to offer to visitors and travellers passing by. Frankly, Karad isn't on anyone's tourist map, and the same was true for me as well. However, recently we did a road-trip to Konkan and I ended up staying there as my friend Amit (who made the plan for the road-trip) belongs to the city. Because of this unique opportunity, I actually ended up exploring the city quite a lot and loved every bit of it.

You can watch the detailed vlog about my travel experiences in this video below.





Places to see in Karad

So what are the best places to see in Karad?

1. Preeti Sangam

Preeti Samgam is that iconic sangam where two rivers, Krishna and Koyana, meet together head-on at 180 degrees and then carry on ahead as Krishna River. It's quite interesting that the two rivers actually start at the same place in Mahabaleshwar and then join again here at Karad. Just like all sangams, this is a pious one too and you'll find people taking holy dips here.

2. Temples at Preeti Ghat

The ghat near Preeti Sangam has some beautiful old temples which are frequented by the pilgrims who visit the sangam. The temples are right next to the parking and you certainly can't miss them.

3. Samadhi of Yashwantrao Chavan

Yashwantrao Chavan was the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra and belonged to Karad. After his death, a samadhi was built for him right next to the sangam. It's a beautiful and muted samadhi - befitting the man who is much loved and respected across the city and the state.

4. Twin Minarets of Jama Masjid

The twin minarets of Karad were a complete surprise to me as I didn't even know they existed. I saw a tourist map of the city and saw these and right next day we ended up going there. The mosque is damaged from outside and is closed for use or visits. However, it's a beautiful and timeless structure to visit and admire. It was built by Sultan Ali Adilshah between 1557- 1580 AD.

5. Naktya Ravlyachi Vihir

This step-well was built more than a few hundred years back and not much is knows about it. It was built by a merchant named Raval who was also apparently flat nosed. The step-well has recently been renovated and is quite a beauty now, but unfortunately it was closed when we visited it recently. This could be due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

6. Karad Caves

These are a group of 66 Buddhist Caves located about 5km from Karad. These historical caves overlook the Koyna caves.

Food at Karad

While you may enjoy all the historical places in the city, do not miss out of the rich culinary heritage of Karad as well. There are some top recommendations:

Shivraj Dhaba - this dhaba serves one of the most iconic dishes from Karad - akkha Masoor. It’s a really simple preparation and quite a tasty one too. Best eaten with bhakri or chapati. Bombay Restaurant - this restaurant close to the Jama Masjid is most famous for its Amboli and Aba Chai. Both are excellent and highly recommended. Karad Chowpatty - this is the street food hub of Karad. Every evening life transforms at Preeti Ghat and numerous shops open serving food of all different kinds. You can eat the famous Karad Amboli or vada-pav or pao-bhaji. Top it up in the end with some sweet gola!

Reaching Karad

Karad is well connected by road, trains as well as buses. The easiest way to reach from Pune would be by the highway which is quite good.

Stay at Karad

Some of the recommended places to stay in Karad are: