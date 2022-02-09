Bird Watching at Bhigwan Lake near Pune

Just about 2 hours away from Pune, there's a small man-made lake called Bhigwan Lake. This lake has now become one of the most popular places to visit by the Siberian cranes during winters. I want there recently too with my friends - Amit, Poonam and Ishan - and loved every bit of it.





So this lake was created when the Bhagwan Dam was made and this reservoir has now turned into a heaven for these beautiful birds. Not just Pink Flamingos which admittedly draw the most number of tourists here, the place is flocked by many other migratory birds too.





The best time to see them is early morning. It's best to start quite early and reach there by sunrise. Once you reach, you can take a boat from the parking and the boat takes about 20 minutes to reach the flamingo watching point. Unlike other places, you can get quite close to the birds in the boat. This also gives a unique opportunity to click some amazing pictures.





You can also book a boat with our boatsman. His name is Anant and he can be reached at +91 7721989622. He typically charges Rs 1000 for an hour. We also ate breakfast at his house after we got back to the shore.





On the way back there's another nice place to stop by for breakfast - Misal Katta. I have covered the place int he video as well and you can get more details there. The misal was great (though the chai wasn't) and I absolutely recommend it there.