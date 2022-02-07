Abu Dhabi travel from India - Travel tips to visit Abu Dhabi after COVID-19

United Arab Emirates has emerged as one of the favourite destinations to travel to from India over the last couple of years marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only does the region has a lot to offer to tourists, it's also one of the safest travel destinations right now. In fact, Abu Dhabi was has been adjudged as the safest travel destination of 2021and continues to remain quite safe in 2022 as well.

Abu Dhabi is safe primarily because of how strict they are with their COVID-19 protocols and implementation of covid-appropriate guidelines. In this article, we will cover all these covid-19 requirements in details.

Here's a video I made covering all these in detail while I was in Abu Dhabi.





So what are these requirements? I've divided these into three categories:

1. Before you travel to Abu Dhabi

2. While you are in Abu Dhabi

3. After you come back from Abu Dhabi

Here are things that you need to do:

First and foremost, you need to be fully vaccinated by any WHO approved vaccine. As of now, the requirement doesn't include booster dose though that can change in future. RTPCR test 48 hours before you flight (varies from Rs 700 to 1400) Rapid PCR at the airport within 6 hours of your flight (Rs 1975 at Mumbai airport) 2. While you are in Abu Dhabi

Here are the covid-19 testing requirements in Abu Dhabi

RTPCR test at the airport on arrival (free) RTPCR test on your 4th day in Abu Dhabi (AED 50) RTPCR test on your 8th day in Abu Dhabi (AED 50) RTPCR test 72 hours before your departure to India (AED 50) While you are in Abu Dhabi, you'll need to carry a physical or digital copy of your latest test and your vaccination certificate. You'll need these for entry at every single place. An alternative is to download and activate the Al Hosn app. If you have a green status on the app, you'll be allowed access everywhere. It's really very convenient. 3. After you come back from Abu Dhabi

These are no longer compulsory requirements by Govt of India, but I would strongly recommend these nevertheless.

Rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival (this is not needed for Abu Dhabi right now and is only required for some high risk countries. The rule might change in future) Self isolate at home for a week RTPCR test after 7 days (varies from Rs 700 to 1400)

Covid-19 requirements for travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai?

Now, this is a question that many of you have asked me in the last few days. Unfortunately, I didn't go to Dubai this time so can't really answer this from my own experience. However, my friend did go from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and the green status on Al Hosn app was sufficient for that.