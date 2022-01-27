Fathehpuri Mughal Mosque in Delhi - a photo-story

Built in the 17th Century at the end of Chandni Chowk, this mosque is one of the lesser known gems of Delhi, but is absolutely worth the visit if history and architecture interest you.





It was Fatehpuri Begum who commissioned the construction of this mosque. She was one of Shah Jehan's wives and interestingly the mosque at Taj Mahal is also named after her - perhaps he was his second most favourite wife after Mumtaz Mahal. We might never know...





Khari Baoli which is located right behind it. It's beautiful to see from top as well as from its compound. The mosque is built with red sandstone like most major buildings of the era and the big large dome really stand out. You can actually see the mosque from top if you visitwhich is located right behind it. It's beautiful to see from top as well as from its compound.





Just like all the other mosques in the area, the mosque welcomes everyone and you can take pictures here too. I also had a nice chat with the cleaning guys about the place. It's apparently not as popular anymore, so doesn't get many visitors or worshipers. Also, the mosque is in dire need of repairs but funds are hard to come by.



