Photography at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus | Mumbai

Mr Frederick William Stevens was born in 1847 in the city of Bath and became a celebrated architect when he moved to India. After India's first war of Independence, the British Colonial Government was established in India and the country was directly under the British crown. Ten years later, Stevens joined the Public Works department in Mumbai and went on to design some of the most iconic buildings from the entire British era, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus).

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in blue hour





Here's a behind the scenes video of how these shots were made. This video also has five tips for taking shots like this. Enjoy!









He also designed the Municipal Corporation Buildings which is located right across the road from CSTM.





Here are more pictures of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The objective of this shoot was to shoot the monument at the Blue Hour in it's full glory with all the lights switched on.

















For some of the shots the colors became too dominating and I edited a few in black and white.







