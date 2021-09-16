Places to explore near Pune - Mastani Lake and Saswad Temples

Pune is a beautiful city, but you know what’s even more beautiful - it’s the hidden gems just outside the city. In the first episode of this two part series, we will be exploring two absolutely iconic places around Pune - Mastani Lake and Saswad.

Here's a video of my visit there.

My partner in crime for the day was Amit and he is also a Pune based blogger. You can see his wonderful blog here.

Aș per the legends, the Mastani lake was built by Bajirao Peshwa about 300 years back and he used to often come here with his beloved Mastani to unwind. We also explore the legend of the tunnel which is believed to connect the Lake to Shaniwar Wada where Bajirao lived with his first wife Kashi.

Saswad on the other hand is much much older and was also a Buddhist hub back in the days. Now it's famous for two old temples - Sangameshwar and Chang Vateshwar temples. Both are Shiva temples and are absolutely delightful and peaceful places to visit.