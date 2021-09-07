Banganga Temple Tank at Walkeshwar is often called as Mumbai's own Varanasi, though I think the charming place has its very own Mumbai character which is unlike any other. It is believed that the tank was built in AD 1127 and then later rebuilt in the 18th century. Now this is a little hidden secret of Mumbai that only Mumbaikars know of.

We spent an hour at the pond early in the morning and the environment was absolutely serene. I also learnt about this interesting ritual where the swans are fed with leftover food from nearby local restaurants. Very sustainable.

My travel partner was Mihir. You can follow his work here.

There's also a nice dhobi ghat close by but unfortunately we didn't have the time to go there and shoot. Hopefully, we'll do that next time. As soon as the morning got over, I took a bus from Dadar and headed back to Pune. The next story will be again from my new home - Pune.