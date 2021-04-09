A visit to Juliet's balcony in Verona, Italy

Once upon a time when there was no Corona, I made my first trip outside India to Italy. And that's when I stumbled upon this fabled balcony - the one. that belonged to none other than Juliet in Verona.





In fact we were never meant to visit Verona at all. However, we missed our train back to Milan (or something like that - I distinctly remember sleeping overnight on the platform in Venice) and so had an extra day to kill. And voila - we decided to visit Verona.





(I sincerely hope I have not messed up the geography completely with my convoluted story above!)





Anyway it was only after coming here that we released that Verona not only had a colosseum of it's own (quite an impressive one at that), it was also the town of the famous lovers - Romeo and Juliet.





We had big bags (well, not so big really), the day was hot and we also had little money, yet we decided to follow the path of love and pay homage to the ultimate lovers.





I think I have gotten to the point of pointlessness in this story, so here I am leaving you with a few images (just a few surviving ones from 2008) from the city. The balcony where is grumpy woman is seen is apparently the balcony where Juliet stood and waited for her beloved Romeo. Fascinating!









Juliet's home (is it?)