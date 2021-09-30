Located in the Sahyadri Range of Maharashtra, Tung fort or Kathingad Fort is an fantastic hike, especially during the monsoon!

The fort was a lookout fort for other larger forts and was meant to accommodate only about 200 soldiers. It was built by the Ahmed Shahi dynasty and was also later conquered by the Maratha rulers.

I went to the fort with my friends and had a blast there! We went on a Monday and the place was completely empty - just us and nature. Indeed an exceptional experience.

The best way to reach here is in your own car which you can park at parking lot the base near the Hanuman temple. It took us about an 1.5 hours to walk all the way up but we did walk slow as I was also taking pictures and making the video.