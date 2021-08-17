Worli Koliwada - calm within the chaos of Mumbai!

Mumbai has been my home for the last four years and I have completely fallen in love with the place during this time. The city comes only next to Ahmedabad when it comes to my personal connection (this used to be Bangalore at some point of time) and this happened fairly quickly.

Sealink from Worli Koliwada

There are lots of spots in Mumbai that I call my own, and Worli Koliwada is right on top of this list. Here's a short video I made with my friends Mayank and Mihir on a recent weekend excursion to this lovely village within Mumbai - Worli Koliwada.





So why is this place so special?

Well, for me it's two things - the views from there as well as the people. Before the pandemic I used to go there quite often for festivals like Gudi Padva, Holi etc and I was always welcomed with open arms. The folks living there really know how to celebrate festivals and how to also include outsiders and make them a part of their family.





Worli Koliwada on Holi

Kids shaving fun on Holi!

Time for a selfie :)

Fun Holi!

Of course things aren't quite the same anymore due to Covid-19. In fact on my last visit, I barely interacted with anyone there - it's sad that we are all risks to each other now. I would typically spend time in the narrow lanes which lead to the Worli Fort and the thin land strip beyond that, but now I just quickly walk past it to spend more time out in the open. It's sad but I guess it's also the right thing to do.

Photography at Worli Koliwada

Here are some of the pictures I took that morning at Worli Koliwada.





Bandra from across the sea





Fisherman coming back home...





Sealink





Bandra across the sea again...





Fisherman coming back home...





My friend Mihir in action



