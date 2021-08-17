Posted by

Worli Koliwada - calm within the chaos of Mumbai!

Mumbai has been my home for the last four years and I have completely fallen in love with the place during this time. The city comes only next to Ahmedabad when it comes to my personal connection (this used to be Bangalore at some point of time) and this happened fairly quickly. 

sealink mumbai worli koliwada
Sealink from Worli Koliwada

There are lots of spots in Mumbai that I call my own, and Worli Koliwada is right on top of this list. Here's a short video I made with my friends Mayank and Mihir on a recent weekend excursion to this lovely village within Mumbai - Worli Koliwada


So why is this place so special?

Well, for me it's two things - the views from there as well as the people. Before the pandemic I used to go there quite often for festivals like Gudi Padva, Holi etc and I was always welcomed with open arms. The folks living there really know how to celebrate festivals and how to also include outsiders and make them a part of their family.

holi colors festival worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Worli Koliwada on Holi

holi colors festival worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Kids shaving fun on Holi!

holi colors festival worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Time for a selfie :)

holi colors festival worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Fun Holi!

Of course things aren't quite the same anymore due to Covid-19. In fact on my last visit, I barely interacted with anyone there - it's sad that we are all risks to each other now. I would typically spend time in the narrow lanes which lead to the Worli Fort and the thin land strip beyond that, but now I just quickly walk past it to spend more time out in the open. It's sad but I guess it's also the right thing to do.

Photography at Worli Koliwada

Here are some of the pictures I took that morning at Worli Koliwada.

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Bandra from across the sea

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Fisherman coming back home...

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Sealink 

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Bandra across the sea again...

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Fisherman coming back home...

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
My friend Mihir in action 

worli koliwada fort mumbai travel blog
Mayank soaking in the sights...
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Comments

Post a Comment