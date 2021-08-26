Eco Tourism at Parashar Farm | Exploring around Pune with Pooja Batra

I stepped out of Pune for the first time after moving here and so was very excited about this. This was to shoot an episode for Maharashtra Tourism to promote eco-tourism at Junnar. What was even more exciting was who I was shooting this with - none other than Pooja Batra!

With Pooja at Parashar Farm

Here's a behind-the-scenes video of making of this episode. I can't reveal everything as yet as the show isn't aired as yet, but I am really looking forward to see this on TV soon.

Enjoy!