Eco Tourism at Parashar Farm | Exploring around Pune with Pooja Batra
I stepped out of Pune for the first time after moving here and so was very excited about this. This was to shoot an episode for Maharashtra Tourism to promote eco-tourism at Junnar. What was even more exciting was who I was shooting this with - none other than Pooja Batra!
|With Pooja at Parashar Farm
Here's a behind-the-scenes video of making of this episode. I can't reveal everything as yet as the show isn't aired as yet, but I am really looking forward to see this on TV soon.
Enjoy!
