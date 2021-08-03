Varanasi - cinematic short film | iPhone 12 Pro Max

Varanasi is a city I've been in love with ever since my first visit there about a decade back. So last year on Diwali when it seemed that things were getting better, I decided to travel there for Diwali. Usually Diwali is always celebrated at home with family, but I didn't want to take the risk so decided to travel alone.

Celebrating Diwali alone in Varanasi

I made this with the iPhone 12 Pro Max as I wanted to keep my setup for the shoot very simple. I did have my camera (Sony A7III) and one lens (Tamron 28-75 F2.8) with me but didn't use that for the filming of the short clip.

Hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed making it :)