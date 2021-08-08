Exploring Dadar in Mumbai - Dadar Beach, Shivaji Park and Portuguese Church!

Dadar was the first planned suburb for Mumbai (then Bombay) set up by the British and now it's one of the biggest and busiest neighbourhoods in the city. Most people don't see Dadar as a tourist destination, but I found a few hidden (and some well known) gems in the neighbourhood on a recent weekend exploration.

Shivaji Park, Dadar Beach and Portuguese Church in Dadar

This is the story of three lovely places in Dadar which I enjoy going to! Hope you like the video too.

Though there's a lot to see in Dadar, I have covered three locations within walking distance from each other.

Dadar Beach Chhratapati Shivaji Maharaj Park (Shivaji Park) Portuguese Church (one of the oldest in Mumbai)

Dadar Beach

Dadar beach is actually quite long and only a part of it is typically frequented by visitors. However, that's not my favourite part of the beach. I like to go where the locals go for their morning and evening walks - it's cleaner, less crowded and more welcoming.

Dadar is also one of the best places to see the Sealink and if you are a photographer, evening is the best time to go there and take pictures.

Shivaji Park

Shivaji Park is one of the most iconic parks of Mumbai and most people know this as the place from where Sachin Tendulkar started his career. However, it's history is much older - it was set up in 1927 and was known as Mahim park back then. However, within years the name changed to Shivaji Park.

Cricket is what this park is best known for and everyday in the morning you can see youngsters practising and honing their skills. However, there's also a gym to work out as well as tennis courts. It's also a great place to simply run in the morning.

Portuguese Church

Some say this was the first church established in Mumbai, but that may or may not be true. However, it's certainly one of the oldest and was established in the 16th century. It was recently rebuilt under the architect Charles Correa and is a great example of modern church architecture. The church also has a famous painting by MF Hussain. Unfortunately, all places of workshop are closed right now and so I couldn't go inside. Perhaps another time.

This was all unplanned and I kept walking and exploring till it got quite hot and then I had to head back home. I do miss not exploring the food places of the neighbourhood as Dadar is quite famous for street food as well.

Fun fact: Did you know that the first vada-pav (now an iconic Mumbai snack) was first made in Dadar? I learnt it only recently and would certainly be visiting Ashok Vada Pav soon to capture their story as well. This is exciting.

Don't forget, if you are stepping outside home make sure you wear a mask and maintain social distancing - avoid places which are crowded. Stay safe!