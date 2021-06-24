Safdarjung Tomb - The last enclosed garden tomb of Delhi!
Built in 1754 by the Nawab Safdarjung, the tomb is now one of Delhi's prominent Mughal legacy and a popular tourist attraction. Currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, I've actually been there many times in my past Delhi visits and have always loved it.
It's not a huge monument and typically now swarming with tourists, so it's quite nice to make a trip there - an oasis of calm in the madness of Delhi. The tomb is right next to the main road at a busy junction and is still easy to miss unless you are looking for it. All said and done, I absolutely recommend going there whenever you are in Delhi next (if you haven't been there already).
The pictures below are all taken with an iPhone as I was out that day with really no plans to shoot, but just to see. Clearly, I failed in my plans and did shoot. However, shooting without a big camera is often so liberating...I do it from time to time especially if I am revisiting a place. iPhone is absolutely my camera of choice when I don't want to travel with my camera!
|Safdarjung Tomb at sunset
|Safdarjung Tomb - main entrance
|Safdarjung Tomb from below
Quirky facts about Safdarjung Tomb
However, I had promised that I'll share some interesting and quirky (perhaps completely irrelevant) facts about the monument. Some of these could be offensive to some. Hmm.
- So this was the last enclosed garden tomb in Delhi. Though it's quite beautiful, it dwarfs in comparison to the Humayun's Tomb, which was the first garden tomb of the city. To me that also connects them in a way - the first and the last of that architectural style.
- The garden is in the Charbagh style which the Mughals loved, though it originally came from Iran. You will see this garden style at most prominent Mughal buildings, including in Srinagar, Kashmir.
- Stones from another tomb of Abdul Rahim Khankhana were used to build this one. We do not know (yet) how Mr Khankhana felt about that.
- As it is a protected monument of ASI, it's not allowed to offer prayers here. Mr Gulab Nabi Azad did manage to get around the law (he was the health minister then, just in case you want to know - the present health minister is a joke) and offered Eid prayers. Perks of being a minister I guess.
- A Hollywood movie, Jobs, was shot at the tomb. As the name suggests the movie was based on the life of Steve Jobs and wasn't a disaster on the box-office. Yay!
Plan a visit to Safdarjung Tomb
Well, currently the Tomb is closed, but considering how recklessly Delhi is opening up right now, it might just be open soon. I would still recommend not going their till things normalise more, but it's certainly far less suicidal to visit the tomb than going to a mall (something that's apparently quite popular despite everything that India went through in April and May).
To reach:
It is located right at the junction of Safdarjung Road and Aurobindo Marg. The closest metro station is Jor Bagh. When open, it's open everyday. Currently, of course, it's closed due to Covid-19.
Timing:
The timing on the official website is sunrise to sunset which means it's pretty useless to even put it there. I guess 7am would be a safe to go if you are an early morning person.
Fee:
Rs 25 for Indians
Rs 300 for non-Indians
Camera:
Using a still camera is free but if you want to make a video, the cost is Rs 25. I would say it's quite reasonable and maybe one day I will make a vlog there. Since it's a ASI maintained monument, do remember that you won't be allowed to use a tripod there. These are old archaic rules which no one has bothered to updated in ages.
