Safdarjung Tomb - The last enclosed garden tomb of Delhi!

However, I had promised that I'll share some interesting and quirky (perhaps completely irrelevant) facts about the monument. Some of these could be offensive to some. Hmm.

So this was the last enclosed garden tomb in Delhi. Though it's quite beautiful, it dwarfs in comparison to the Humayun's Tomb, which was the first garden tomb of the city. To me that also connects them in a way - the first and the last of that architectural style. The garden is in the Charbagh style which the Mughals loved, though it originally came from Iran. You will see this garden style at most prominent Mughal buildings, including in Srinagar, Kashmir. Stones from another tomb of Abdul Rahim Khankhana were used to build this one. We do not know (yet) how Mr Khankhana felt about that. As it is a protected monument of ASI, it's not allowed to offer prayers here. Mr Gulab Nabi Azad did manage to get around the law (he was the health minister then, just in case you want to know - the present health minister is a joke) and offered Eid prayers. Perks of being a minister I guess. A Hollywood movie, Jobs, was shot at the tomb. As the name suggests the movie was based on the life of Steve Jobs and wasn't a disaster on the box-office. Yay!





Inside the Safdarjung Tomb



Stunning sunset colours at the tomb



Plan a visit to Safdarjung Tomb

Well, currently the Tomb is closed, but considering how recklessly Delhi is opening up right now, it might just be open soon. I would still recommend not going their till things normalise more, but it's certainly far less suicidal to visit the tomb than going to a mall (something that's apparently quite popular despite everything that India went through in April and May).





To reach:

It is located right at the junction of Safdarjung Road and Aurobindo Marg. The closest metro station is Jor Bagh. When open, it's open everyday. Currently, of course, it's closed due to Covid-19.





Timing:

The timing on the official website is sunrise to sunset which means it's pretty useless to even put it there. I guess 7am would be a safe to go if you are an early morning person.





Fee:

Rs 25 for Indians

Rs 300 for non-Indians





Camera:

Using a still camera is free but if you want to make a video, the cost is Rs 25. I would say it's quite reasonable and maybe one day I will make a vlog there. Since it's a ASI maintained monument, do remember that you won't be allowed to use a tripod there. These are old archaic rules which no one has bothered to updated in ages.