Bedse Caves | Centuries old Buddhist Caves between Pune and Mumbai
Located between Pune and Mumba close to the highway, Bedse caves are t Buddhist caves that are not yet on the tourist map. Built in the 1st Century CE, the caves are wonderfully preserved and a must-visit for heritage lovers like me.
Location to start the climb to the caves here.
If you love to explore centuries old Buddhist caves, there are two more in the neighbourhood which are must-visit - Karla Caves and Bhaja Caves.
I was somewhat disappointed with Karla Caves as it's become far more commercial that what I would associate a Buddhist historical site to me. There's a Hindu temple there as well and it typically plays music on loudspeakers and quite significantly change the calm vibe of the place. I would still recommend going there as the caves are beautiful and have a lot of story to tell.
Bhaja Caves on the other hand are rarely visited and I was quite impressed with how wonderfully it's kept. The caves are very easily accessible from the main road and just a short drive away from Karla Caves. Go in the morning - that's the best time to be there at the caves.
There are many other significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra which are and I do hope to see them developed and potentially even made a part of a Buddhist circuit.
