Beaches on Madh and Manori islands - Mumbai's very own secrets!

I love Mumbai, and pretty much everything about it. However, when it comes to beaches, they leave a lot to be desired. In the last few years many efforts have been made to clean up city's beaches and they have made a huge difference - for example the Versova beach cleanup led by Afroz Shah. However, if you really want to visit nice and clean beaches and actually take a dip in water, you often need to drive away from the city. Or do you?

In this video, I showcase two beaches right next to Mumbai which have still remained largely untouched. Often movies and TV shows are shot here, but not many from the city actually come here for leisure. These are a bit harder to reach and maybe that's why they are still so nice.





These two are: